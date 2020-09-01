B-Town celebs aren’t reacting to being called rapists, mafia: RGV

Hyderabad: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been very vocal on issues like nepotism has been speaking up quite a lot against Bollywood mafia after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana also alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes drugs. The ‘Queen’ actress started speaking about this topic after Sushant’s death case investigations revealed WhatsApp chats between Rhea Chakraborty and her associates allegedly discussing drugs.

Ever since Kangana started criticizing many Bollywood biggies, accusing them of being linked with drugs, calling them rapists, many netizens including famous film personalities are surprised that no important personality from the Hindi film industry has responded to the ‘Panga’ actress. There should have been a denial or calling out.



A popular director and producer from the Telugu film industry, Ram Gopal Varma, who earlier came out to defend Rhea Chakraborty against the media trials is baffled too!

Senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, taking to Twitter, said that the actress’ charge is serious. “A Bollywood actress makes a serious charge claiming personal knowledge on a TV channel with a large viewership that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes narcotic drugs. Not one person from that industry contradicts her. What inference is the public to draw from this deafening silence?” he asked.

Reacting to the same question, Ram Gopal Verma (RGV) said, that he is equally surprised. “Though I belong to the same fraternity, I am as baffled as you. And their silence also extends to them being called rapists, killers, mafia, etc.,” the controversial Director, who recently came out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, tweeted. Varma earlier slammed the media and senior journalist Arnab Goswami over the reportage on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Last week, RGV also shared a video on his YouTube channel on Monday defending Rhea and explained how witch-hunting is being done by some media houses. He compared this witch hunt by the media to that done in villages, where if they think someone is a witch they actually hunt and kill them. He said that in villages it is seen as a crime, but that is not the case with media houses.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. His death case has now been transferred from Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are constantly being interrogated by CBI officials since Friday