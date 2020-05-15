B-town celebs change their social media DPs to Maha Police logo

The logo means: “To protect Good and to destroy Evil”



In order to laud the efforts of the cops who are working hard in the time of crisis, several well-known personalities from various fields have changed their display pictures of their Instagram, Facebook or Twitter to Maharashtra Police.

This happened after state home minister Anil Deshmukh expressed gratitude to the police force by updating his DP to state police’s logo. Joining the initiative celebs including Virat Kohli, Dhawal Kulkarni, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor took to their respective social media accounts and updated their DPS.

Marathi celebrities such as Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonalee, Kedaar Shinde etc, too changed their display pictures to the Maha Police logo.

Sonalee felt that it is a very small thing that one can do in comparison to what the cops are doing. She said, “Putting up the logo as display picture is the least we can do to show our gratitude towards the Maharashtra Police. They are putting up a brave fight every single day and their contribution in this crisis is unmatchable.”

Apart from this, various Marathi artistes are giving musical tributes to the cops, healthcare professionals and other frontline workers.

Recently, Jitendra Joshi dedicated a rap to acknowledge the efforts of the police force.

Last month, several Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff including Karan, took to social media to express gratitude to Mumbai Police with hashtag #DilSeThankYou for their extraordinary efforts to maintain law and order in the city amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

