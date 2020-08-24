B-Town Celebs opt for eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan

Mumbai: Despite the ongoing pandemic, many B-town stars were seen bringing home Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi this year with great enthusiasm and pomp. Keeping in mind the precautionary measures due to current circumstances, Bollywood celebrities opted for an eco-friendly and low-key Ganapati celebration.

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra was snapped in a festive mood as she stepped out with her family to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. Shilpa along with husband Raj Kundra and their son looked picture perfect as they were snapped bidding goodbye and even dancing to the beats of drums. In an adorable video that is surfacing online, the actress can be seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi who gathered outside her residence.

Check out the video and pictures below:

Meanwhile, actress Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in pink as she stepped out with her family for Ganapati Visarjan. Check out her pictures below:

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was also seen celebrating the festival by adhering to the safety norms. Giving us a sneak peek into their celebrations, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan shared some pictures from their Ganpati Visarjan. In the pictures, Hrithik is seen carrying Lord Ganesha as they submerged the idol in a bucket, decorated with flowers for their home visarjan. Present also is his father Rakesh Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Check out the pictures below:

Superstar Salman Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha along with his family members including brother Arbaaz Khan, sisters Arpita, and Alvira with their respective families and parents Salim Khan, Salman Khan and Helen on August 22. Bhaijaan along with his family bid adieu to Ganesha on Sunday.