B-Town shocked over Asif Basra’s alleged suicide

Mumbai, Nov 12 : Bollywood expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of actor Asif Basra on Thursday. Basra allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Dharamsala.

Basra, known for his character roles in numerous films including “Black Friday”, “Parzania”, “Jab We Met” and “Kai Po Che”, committed suicide by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog, the Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan told IANS.

As the news of his death spread on social media, colleagues and friends posted tributes.

Hansal Mehta: Asif Basra! Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad.

Manoj Bajpayee: What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend #AsifBasra – gem of a talent & full of life personality

Rest In Peace My Friend – More Power to Family.

Nimrat Kaur: Prayers and thoughts with his loved ones…so shocked and saddened by this tragic news. #RIPAsifBasra.

Randeep Hooda: Rest in peace brother #asifbasra

Tisca Chopra: What a dreadful bloody year .. another colleague gone .. RIP #AsifBasra .. the heavens shall welcome your gentle soul and lead you to peace.

Resul Pookutty: I can’t believe he is gone! RIP #asifbasra gone to soon! Great actor and great enthusiast!

Ritesh Sidhwani: Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of #AsifBasra. May his soul rest in peace.

Tillotama Shome: Asif Basra, may you and your bike, keep travelling across galaxies new. Deepest condolences to your family.

Nikitin Dheer: Extremely shocked and shaken to hear about #AsifBasra.. I have worked with him in two films..always full of life.. Very very sad.

