B-Town wishes Shilpa Shetty on her 46th birthday

Mumbai: Celebrities and fans on Tuesday flooded social media with birthday wishes for actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Shilpa’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra shared a loved-up post for the former on his Instagram account, saying he is nothing without her. “Without you I am nothing. I love you so much. Happy birthday,” he wrote.

Along with it, he posted a video featuring unseen candid moments of Shilpa. He even added ‘Tum Hi Ho’ song from the movie ‘Aashiqui 2’ to give a musical touch to the video clip.

“The song, the lyrics, the video says it all,” he added.

Raj and Shilpa got married to each other in 2009, and in 2012, they became parents to their first child Viaan. Last year, the couple announced the birth of their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty’s younger sister Shamita Shetty, too, posted an adorable birthday wish for her ‘Munki’.

“Happy birthday my munki the love of my life Thankyou for being the lovely soul you are , ever so caring , filled with so much positivity .. you fill my life with so much love and joy.. can’t imagine it without you,” she wrote in the caption.

“May you always be surrounded by people who love you and care for you and may your life be filled with happiness and peace always,” she added.

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a lovely picture of her with Shilpa and asked her about her well-being, “Happy birthday, dear Shilpa. Sending you lots of positive energy and good wishes. Hope you and your folks are safe and keeping well now. Stay fit and fabulous.”

For the unversed, Shilpa’s whole family including her children had tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Actor R Madhavan called Shilpa one of the “strongest ladies”.

“Happy birthday to the strongest and nicest lady I know and am privileged to have in my life. Thank you for being such an inspiration Shilpa,” he posted.

Actor Neha Dhupia described Shilpa Shetty as a ‘gorgeous girl’.

“Happy birthday you gorgeous girl. Lots of love,” she added.

On the occasion, actor Sophie Choudry shared how Shilpa has inspired her to follow the path of positivity and fitness.

“Happy birthday my darling. You continue to inspire me with your hardwork, your fitness, your positivity and your childlike excitement about life! Stay blessed always. Tons of love,” she wrote on Instagram Story.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is a close friend of Shilpa, gave his best wishes to her. “My dearest…keep smiling and be the wonderful, positive, super fit person that you are. Lots of love,” he wrote on Instagram Story.

Shilpa Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Baazigar’ in 1993, has turned 46 today. Speaking of her upcoming work projects, she will be next seen in ‘Hungama 2’, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi. She is also a part of ‘Nikamma’