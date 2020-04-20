B Vijaysen Reddy elevated as Telangana HC judge

Hyderabad: Long Standing practicing Lawyer of High Court B Vijaysen Reddy has been elevated as Judge for Telangana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, in its meeting held on April 20, has approved the proposal for elevation of B Vijaysen Reddy. Long Standing practicing lawyer as Judge of Telangana High Court.

Vijay Sen Reddy is the son of late Former Chief Justice Madras High Court and Chairman Lok Ayukta Justice B Subashan Reddy.

