Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati opens up about his ‘serious health condition’

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati finally revealed about his ‘critical’ health issues that he faced and said that there was 30 per cent chance of death. He addressed his past illness while speaking on Samantha Akkineni‘s new talk show, Sam Jam which is airing Telugu OTT platform Aha.

A promo featuring Rana Daggubati and Tollywood director Nag Ashwin was released by the show makers recently. The complete show will air on November 27.

Rana Daggubati speaks on his health condition

In a teaser clip which circulating on social media as well, Rana Daggubati can be seen saying, “When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys… It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or hemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight.”

Revealing that she has witnessed everything in front of her eyes, Samantha said, “Though people were crumbling around you, you were like a rock. I have seen it in front of my eyes and that’s why he is a superhero to me.”

Rana Daggubati’s story left both Samantha and the audience teary eyed.

Watch the promo below:

But, he had earlier denied the same fact about his health condition. Speaking to IANS, Rana Daggubati told, “I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me.”

Samantha Akkineni’s Sam Jam show

South star Samantha Akkineni’s celebrity talk show ‘Sam Jam’ started airing from November 13 on Telugu OTT platform Aha, presented by Allu Arjun. The episode featured Vijay Devarakonda as celebrity guest.

According to sources, the show will have guests like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Tamannaah, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap.

On professional front, Rana Daggubati is waiting for the release of Haathi Mere Saathi, directed by Prabhu Solomon. The film was scheduled to have a worldwide release on April 2. However, it got postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On personal front, Rana Daggubati got married to his lady love Miheeka Bajaj in a traditional wedding ceremony on August 8 this year in Hyderabad.