Baar Baar Dekho turns 4: Sidharth Malhotra looks back

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th September 2020 5:55 am IST
Baar Baar Dekho turns 4: Sidharth Malhotra looks back

Mumbai, Sep 9 : The Katrina Kaif-Sidharth Malhotra film Baar Baar Dekho was released our years ago on this day. Sidharth took to social media to relive some fun memories from the shoot of the film.

“Looking back at the fun-filled times while filming this movie,” he wrote on Instagram Story, tagging his post with #4yearsofBaarBaarDekho.

Directed by Nitya Mehra, the film is a love story of a couple across different phases of time.

Although the film was far from a blockbuster, its songs — especially “Kala chashma” and “Kho gaye” were huge hits.

Ram Kapoor, Rajit Kapoor and Sayani Gupta played pivotal roles in the film.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Insurgent killed in Nagaland
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close