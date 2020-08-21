Baba Ramdev falls after losing balance while cycling, video goes viral

New Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev slipped while cycling in rain. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Twitterati reactions

Reacting over the incident, one of the twitterati wrote, ” end me shayad koi aasan hi kar rhe hai”.

end me shayad koi aasan hi kar rhe hai 😂😂 — Abhay Tripathi (@IamTezaa) August 21, 2020

Another person tweeted, ” लुढ़क गए बाबा जी…… #रामदेव #Ramdev”.

Need video from another angle too 😂 https://t.co/Ivj3GVF6wI — Irfan (@Iam_SyedIrfan) August 21, 2020

Baba Ramdev’s views on COVID-19 recovery rate

Recently, Baba Ramdev said that The recovery rate of COVID-19 is improving and the fatality rate is decreasing as Indian citizens perform yoga and use traditional methods to enhance their immunity.

“In this country, people are doing Yoga. They are using traditional methods to fight against COVID-19. This is the reason why we have a higher recovery rate and it is improving with each passing day. We have also low fatality rate. We pledge to develop a natural method, Ayurvedic treatment as a mainstream treatment. We aim to replace allopathic methods of treatment with the Ayurvedic method. That will be true independence for the country,” Ramdev said while speaking to media.

IPL sponsorship

When asked to clear his stand on Indian Premier League (IPL) sponsorship, Ramdev said, “As far as IPL is concerned, we come to know that there is a feeling that we should boycott Chinese products and companies. Chinese companies used to sponsor IPL. There are many big companies in India like Tata and Birla and if these companies do not come forward, then Patanajlai is ready to help the nation.”