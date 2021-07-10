Babil Khan posts pictures of his new pup

In the pictures posted on social media, Babil is seen carrying the little puppy in a basket to the veterinary doctor.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 10th July 2021 7:09 pm IST
Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan

Mumbai: Late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to social media on Saturday introducing his new pup.

“Our newest member of the family, Bahadur Jugnu Badshah Hasbulla’s first visit to the vet,” wrote Babil on his Instagram page.

Casually dressed in a grey T-shirt, Babil bears a strong resemblance to his father Irrfan. Minutes after Babil shared the picture on Instagram, the post flooded with comments.

Actress Achint Kaur wrote: “Adorable.” Model Adlinne Castelino commented: “Oh so cute.”

Actress Toranj Kavyon commented with heart emojis. Babil will soon make his debut with the film “Qala”, co-starring Triptii Dimri and directed by Anvitaa Dutt.

