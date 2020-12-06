Babri Masjid demolition 28th anniversary: Hyderabad on alert amid calls for black day

Mohd Aslam HussainUpdated: 6th December 2020 10:46 am IST

Hyderabad: Even as the country observes the 28th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, several organisations across the country have called for December 6 to be observed as a black day.

Amid the calls for a black day, the security forces deployed at Charminar in the old city area of Hyderabad under the supervision of DCP South Zone.

However, some organisations are referring to the day as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ as a counter to the call to observe the day as a black day, the police is not taking any chances.

Majlis bachao tahreek called for bandh on Sunday as black day, AIMIM release press note and called ‘Hyderabad Bandh’ to mark the 28th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

READ:  Hyderabad, Jamshedpur share points in dramatic 1-1 draw

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Mohd Aslam HussainUpdated: 6th December 2020 10:46 am IST
Back to top button