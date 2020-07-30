Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim on planet

NEW DELHI: Well-known Kuwaiti social activist and Director of the Center for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law called for the re-construction of Babri Masjid on its original site.

In his latest tweet, Mejbel Al Sharika, also a Member of the Training Authority at the Kuwait Institute of Law and Legal Studies, International Arbitrator also wrote that the 15th century historic Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim on the planet.

“Muslims of India are not alone, Babri Masjid like Masjid Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim on the planet. The Ummah won’t stay silent until justice is done and Babri Masjid is reconstructed at the site where it was illegally demolished. I stand for justice. @hrw @OIC_OCI #Ayodhya”, Mujbil Al Shureka, wrote.

The Modi led BJP government prepares to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir and the “bhoomi pujan” ceremony is likely to take place August 5.

In his letter, addressed to the President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Al Sharika called the demolition of Babri Masjid “an issue of religious and human rights violation of global scale”.

He has requested to AIMPLB to give him permission to take the issue to International Criminal Court (ICC).

“A part from being concerned of the Muslim community of India, this is also an issue of religious and human rights violations of global scale, I would therefore request you to conduct an urgent meeting of the authorised members of your board and grant us the responsibility to take the Babri Masjid case to International Criminal Court” wrote Shureka in the letter.

Growing Islamophobia and hate crimes in India with the tragic news of Delhi pogrom and the callous scapegoating of Muslims amidst COVID-19 pandemic and this serious misadventure by ruling dispensation of India will definitely send a very disturbing signal.