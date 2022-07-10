Babul Supriyo appointed Trinamool Congress national spokesperson

Kolkata: TMC MLA Babul Supriyo has been appointed as a national spokesperson of the party, sources in the Mamata Banerjee-led camp said.

Supriyo, the former union minister, took to Twitter to thank the party supremo for giving him the new responsibility.

“My sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Didi @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc for appointing/including me in the illustrious Team of National Spokespersons of @AITCofficial. Shall do my very best to live up to the responsibility entrusted upon me,” he tweeted.

A senior TMC leader said Supriyo’s appointment as a national spokesperson was a part of the strategy devised by the party to expand its base outside Bengal.

“He is a well-known face across the country, both as a singer and a politician. So he can help us place our views and policies on the national stage,” the TMC leader said.