Baby born with ‘mermaid syndrome’ in Hyderabad dies post-birth

Hyderabad: A woman at a Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj on Wednesday gave birth to a baby with Sirenomelia, also known as mermaid syndrome, only lived for about two hours.

According to the hospital’s doctors, the baby died due to a critical medical condition within hours of being born. “The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday. Unfortunately, within two hours of the delivery, the infant died due to severe malformations,” they said.

The newborn, whose legs had fused together to resemble the mythical creature, apart from the additional absence of genitals, gastrointestinal disorders, disorders in the spine, pelvis and even the absence of both kidneys.

Mermaid syndrome babies are extremely rare, based only one in 10 million babies have a similar condition. The medical condition is fatal within the first day of life because of complications of an abnormal kidney, urinary system and due to the absence or no development of anorectal organs.