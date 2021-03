New Delhi, March 17 : In a rare incident, a baby girl was born onboard an IndiGo flight from Bangalore to Jaipur on Wednesday.

“The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight,” the airline said in a statement.

“Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby and mother are stable.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.