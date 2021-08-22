Baby passed over a wall at Kabul airport reunited with family

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 22nd August 2021 7:43 am IST
Baby passed over a wall at Kabul airport reunited with family

Kabul: A senior US official has revealed that a baby seen being passed over a wall at the Kabul airport has been reunited with the family.

Images of parents attempting to hand over their children to soldiers have become a defining picture of the chaotic end to the West’s involvement in Afghanistan, Metro UK reported.

One video showed an American serviceman reaching over a barbed wire-fitted wall to grab a baby with one hand and haul it into the protected compound.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, has now provided an update on what happened to the infant.

Addressing reporters, Kirby said: “The video you’re talking about, the parents asked the marines to look after the baby because the baby was ill, so the marine you see reaching over the wall took it to a Norwegian hospital that’s at the airport. They treated the child and returned the child to the father.”

He said he was “only aware of the one incident” of US forces taking in Afghan babies and described it as “an act of compassion because there was concern about the baby”.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button