‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ is winning hearts; here’s what netizens are saying!

Instagram trends may or may not always stay long, especially when there is a new trend everyday. But recently, a little boy has been winning hearts on social media and netizens feel he is here to stay!

We have all experienced ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’ at some point and can vouch that its the most exciting yet innocent phase. Hitting the right note and reminding us of our childhood crush, here’s a new viral trending song that you definitely know by heart. Bachpan Ka Pyaar sung by a little boy is a new viral song that’s winning hearts everywhere.

Sahdev Dirdo, a little boy residing in Chandigarh, is the voice behind the viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar video that you keep hearing on Instagram and Facebook. He has become an internet sensation after his version of the 2019 song went viral on social media.

Two years ago, Sachdev’s teacher had asked him to sing Bachpan Ka Pyaar at school and recorded his video to share his amazing skill on the internet. And now in 2021, Sahdev’s singing video, dressed in his school uniform has gone crazy viral on social media; making him a sensation.

It went viral when the famous Indian rapper Badshah hearing the kid’s voice, posted a remix of Sahdev Dirdo’s version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar on Instagram with Singer Aastha Gill who was also spotted in Badshah’s video with the caption on the post saying that the remix was created by Hiten.

Even the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, felicitated the kid.

As the audio is getting famous, every other person wants to make a video out of it, celebs too, have joined in.

Memes that have been keeping the internet busy:

Was your bachpan ka pyaar a secret? Then your password might still be safe.



Just add a few special characters to it! #PasswordBhoolNahinJaanaRe#PasswordShareNahinKarnaRe#CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/mn4EKbvtU7 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 27, 2021

Me trying to think of ideas about what to post next.



My Brain: Jaane meri janeman, bachpan ka pyaar mera bhul nhi jana re😬#BachpanKaPyaar — Ankita Singh (@ankitasgaharwar) July 27, 2021

I may look normal, but i can't stop singing 'Baspan Ka Pyar Mera Bhool Nahi Jana Rey' 🥺🥺#BachpanKaPyaar #BaspanKaPyaar https://t.co/UUQLv6EE4k — Neha Mohta (@nehhamohta) July 28, 2021

Are you also hooked to the song and cannot stop singing it? Let us know in the comments below!