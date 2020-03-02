Badal calls for addressing insecurities of Minorities

A+ A-

Ludhiana: The state and the Union government must take concrete steps in addressing the feeling of insecurity among minorities said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday.

Addressing a Rosh (protest) rally against the state’s Congress government in Bathinda, Mr Badal said: “There is a growing climate of fear, insecurity and uncertainty in the minds of the members of the minority communities which must be addressed”.

1984 riots repeated: Badal on Delhi Violence

Speaking about the Delhi violence that shocked the nation, he said: “I had never imagined that such an incident can happen again in our country after 1984. I am in deep pain even now. We need to win the trust of minorities. Whether it is Centre government or the state, every one should take people of all religions along and should win the trust of minorities….In this hour of pain and grief, I request all our workers, Akali leaders to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood. We must contribute the maximum in helping those who need our support the most. Our gurus have taught us to fight against injustice but at the same time they told us to live in peace with each other.”

The nation is going through a worrying phase claimed the former CM adding, “Fight over religion is grave and worrisome. We need to remember — ‘manas ki jaat sabhe ek hi pehchanbo (mankind is recognised as a single caste of humanity)’. Even our Constitution talks about communal harmony, socialism, equality and secularism. I don’t want to go in detail as we all know that secular status of the country must be maintained.”

“We need to save the country as it is passing through a tough time. Party workers must strengthen the party whether we form government or not, it is immaterial,” he said.

Slamming Congress over 1984 riots, Badal said: “One needs to remember who are our own. Sikhs need to understand the loss Congress has caused to our community and they need to shun this party. They need to understand as who is their well-wisher.”

Calling Dhindass, the father-son duo who rebelled against SAD as ‘traitors’, Badal said “Now they are questioning leadership of Sukhbir whom they themselves had made president of the party. For me, it is party first and I will do anything to safeguard the interests of the party.”