Bagan beat East Bengal by one run, a day after loss to Tapan

Kolkata, Nov 28 : A day after suffering a defeat at the hands of Tapan Memorial Club, Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal by a solitary run in a thrilling derby in the Bengal T20 Challenge at Eden Gardens here on Saturday evening.

On Friday night, Tapan Memorial Club had beaten Bagan by 42 runs to continue their superb run in the tournament.

In the first match on Saturday, Pradipta Pramanik spun Kalighat to their second win in three matches as they registered a seven wicket verdict against Calcutta Customs.

In their game against East Bengal, Bagan won the toss and posted a fighting 121 for five wickets in 20 overs. In reply, East Bengal finished at 120 for eight wickets — just a run short — in 20 overs.

Bagan rode captain Anustup Majumdar’s fluent 55 and opener Vivek Singh’s fighting 41 to reach the total after pacer Kanishk Seth grabbed three for. But the highlight of the match was Anustup’s innings who took the game to the rivals with some classy stroke play. He creamed seven boundaries and a six on way to 37-ball 55.

Earlier it was Vivek Singh who negotiated the opening EB bowlers and still managed a fine 41 off 44 balls with five hits to the fence and a six.

“Derby match is always something special and exciting, obviously we are very happy to win this game. Personally I have played well and helped my team win this important game, that feels good. There more matches left to play but derby win will always be special,” said Bagan captain Anustup.

After being put to bat by Kalighat, Calcutta Customs reached a decent 124 for seven wickets, thanks to Agniv Pan’s 28, an unbeaten 24 from Karan Lal, and Suvankar Bal’s 17. Pramanik took four for 24 to prove to be the nemesis of their opponents.

Chasing, Kalighat reached made 125 for the loss of three wickets with 10 balls to spare.

“Wicket was a bit helpful at first. We wanted to take as many wickets as possible during the initial overs and we were bowling accordingly. I tried to bowl aggressively as we knew if we can pick up wickets at first the target will automatically come downm,” said Pradipta.

