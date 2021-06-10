Baghdad International Airport attacked by drones: Report

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 10th June 2021 7:15 am IST
Baghdad: Baghdad International Airport has come under an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle on Thursday, Iraqi security agencies said.

According to the statement by security agencies, there were three drones, one of them was shot down, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, Al Sumaria TV channel reported, citing a source in security agencies, that the Victory military base, located near the Baghdad international airport, came under rocket fire.

Shortly before this, the Balad airbase in the Iraqi province of Salah ad Din was subjected to rocket fire, no casualties were reported.

