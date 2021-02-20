Baghel urges Rajnath to expedite work for Army Cantt in Bilaspur

New Delhi : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting him to set up the long-pending army camp at Bilaspur at the earliest.

Drawing the attention of the Union Minister towards the development of the state, the Chief Minister wrote that “the state has allocated about 1,000 acres of land to the Ministry of Defence for the establishment of the Army Cantonment in Bilaspur. The process of setting up this army camp is pending.”

“Initially, requirements of the airstrip were stated and along with it a requirement was shown for setting up the Army Cantonment.”

In view of the aviation requirements of the region, the state government has developed the airstrip and completed the necessary procedures. Bilasabai Caveen Airport, Bilaspur is now recognised by DGCA in 3C VFR category. Now, this airstrip is available to cater to the requirements of Civil Aviation and the Army.

The Chief Minister wrote that commercial passenger services are starting from Bilaspur from March 1. “The state government is keen on setting up an army camp at Chakrabhata, Bilaspur. The establishment of Army Cantonment in the state will not only speed up the proper development of this area, but also the opportunities for army service will be readily available to the youth of the state. The presence of Army Cantonment in the state is also expected to be helpful in the direction of eradication of Naxal extremism,” he said

Baghel said that in view of the benefits to the state government and the Central government from the establishment of the Army Cantonment, the Chhattisgarh government wants to urge the Ministry of Defence to expedite its establishment. In this direction, the state government is also ready to consider other related requirements.

