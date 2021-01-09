Baghpat ranks no 1 on development index in Uttar Pradesh: MP writes to Modi

New Delhi, Jan 9 : Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best district on the scale of development in the ranking of districts released for the month of November 2020, according to the Programme Implementation Department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Baghpat MP and former Minister of State for Education Satyapal Singh took the moment to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote him a letter on January 8.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Singh, who has also served as the Commissioner of Police in Mumbai said, “It gives me pleasure to inform you that in the latest ranking on the development index of districts, Baghpat which is my Lok Sabha constituency has emerged as the number one district in the recently released report for the month of November 2020 by the Programme Implementation Department (PID).”

Singh said that it is no doubt a very big achievement because in 2016 Baghpat was ranked 41 and before that it was ranked 56 out of 75 districts.

The second term BJP MP dedicated this achievement to Modi for his leadership.

He said in the last six years he has worked hard to complete the long pending national highway project and to also bring a Kendriya Vidyalaya to the district.

Singh in his letter to the Prime Minister also pointed out that it was his leadership that brought India out of dynastic, appeasement politics and that he has worked relentlessly for the development of the country.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.