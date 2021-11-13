Bahadurpura flyover work: Traffic restrictions imposed for 3 months

Hyderabad: In order to ensure proper flow of traffic amid construction of a flyover at Bahadurpura, Cyberabad police has decided to impose traffic restrictions on the route from Aramghar to Puranapool via Bahadurpura.

As per the restrictions which will remain in effect for 90 days i.e., till February 15, heavy vehicles and RTC buses will not be able to take the route.

These vehicles will be diverted to Mailardevpally–Bandlaguda–MBNR crossroad–Chandrayangutta–Saidabad–Nalgonda crossroad route.

General traffic, including light motor vehicles (cars, autos, motorcycles), except heavy motor vehicles can travel from Aramghar to Puranapool via NPA, Bahadurpura.

The commutators have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid congestion.