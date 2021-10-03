Bahrain: African expat bites off housemate finger during argument

Manama: Bahrain-based African national has allegedly bit off the finger of her housemate following an argument between the two, local media from gulf nation reported on Saturday.

According to the Arabic daily Akhbar Al Khaleej, the defendant claims that an argument had erupted between them over the cleaning of the house the apartment she shared with the victim.

On the day of the incident, the victim had left the house to attend a friend’s birthday party, and upon returning at late night, the defendant initially refused to let her in. Later, the defendant opened the door, engaged the victim and bit her, Al Khaleej quoted reporting the victim.

The incident came to light when a Bahraini man reported that he heard screams coming out of an apartment, which prompted him to head to the place, Al Khaleej reported.

Bahrain’s criminal court adjourned the case and postponed the same to October 12.