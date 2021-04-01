Bahrain appoints first-ever ambassador to Israel

Manama: Bahrain on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Khaled Youssef Al-Jalahma to head its diplomatic mission to the Israeli Occupation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi assured his Bahraini counterpart that “the Bahraini government’s decision to appoint an ambassador to Israel is another important step in implementing the peace agreement and strengthening relations between the two countries.”

Ashkenazi spoke with the Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdul Latif Al-Zayani, prior to the inauguration of the Bahraini embassy in Israel and the appointment of the kingdom’s first ambassador to Israel.

The Bahraini Foreign Minister briefed Ashkenazi on the Bahraini government’s decision to open an embassy in Israel and requested Ashkenazi’s approval for appointing Khaled Youssef Al-Jalahma as Bahrain’s ambassador to Israel

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi welcomed the decision of the Government of Bahrain and thanked his counterpart for his courageous friendship as well as for the courage and leadership of the King of Bahrain.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an official letter to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting the approval of the designated ambassador, noting that the appointed ambassador has been the director of the Operations Department at the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2017 and held the position of Deputy Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States (2009-2013)

And Ashkenazi, the foreign minister, approved the appointment of Ambassador Al-Jalahmah.

Bahrain announced the normalization of relations with Israel last year, and since then several agreements have been signed and an exchange of visits between officials of the two countries agreed, less than a month after the UAE’s Ibrahim Accords framework.

This was the first customary agreement between an Arab country and Israel in more than a quarter of a century.

In March, UAE had appointed Mohammed al-Khawaja as the country’s first ambassador to Israel, who was sworn in last month.

In the coming weeks, a team from Bahrain will arrive at the Israeli occupation to establish the embassy.