Bahrain approves emergency use of REGN-COV2 drug to treat COVID-19

Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain on Wednesday approved the emergency use for regn-cov2 medicine, a new drug by Regeneron in collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, the Bahrain news agency reported.

The report said that updating the COVID-19 treatment protocol in the Kingdom will reduce the complications of symptoms.

Regen-Cove2 contains a mixture of two substances Casirivimab and Imdevimab, which are called “monoclonal antibodies” that are designed to prevent viral attachment and entry into human cells to neutralize the virus.

REGEN-COV2 has also received emergency use approval from the US food and drug administration for the treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents who do not require treatment and hospital follow-up (12 years and older and who weigh at least 40 kg), and those at risk of developing severe symptoms or needing hospital treatment.

The drug also received a positive review from the European medicines agency after it analyzed the quality, safety and efficacy aspects of the new blend.

This drug is added to the list of medicines approved by the Kingdom of Bahrain for treatment using antibody technology.

This approval comes due to the Kingdom’s keenness to provide the latest drugs to be included in the treatment protocol of the Kingdom of Bahrain, which would reduce the complications of the virus in existing cases and thus reduce the need to enter intensive care.

Bahrain on Wednesday recorded 620 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the span of 24 hours.