Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children age 12-17 years

Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain on Tuesday approved Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from 12 to 17 years, the Bahrain news agency reported.

The decision has been approved by the national medical task force for combating the COVID-19 virus to administer the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine in two doses for the age group from 12-17 years.

According to the Saudi Gazette, this comes after the committee studied all the recommendations issued by the advisory group on vaccinations at the World Health Organization and the center for disease control in the United States of America related to providing adequate protection for this group by providing vaccination, in order to maintain their health and safety by acquiring immunity against the virus.

The team indicated that due to the fact that this age group is vulnerable to infection with the COVID-19 virus and its complications, consideration has been taken to secure vaccination to prevent them from contracting it or its complications that may be dangerous to them by getting vaccinated to immunize them from the virus.

The task force noted that the opening of the COVID-19 vaccination registration for adolescents on healthalert.gov.bh will be announced soon.

Registration requires the approval of the guardian at the health center before taking the vaccination for those wishing to these age groups mentioned, in addition to the presence of a guardian with them when taking the vaccination.

In addition, the task force announced that it would open registration for a dose of booster COVID-19 vaccine for Bahrain’s most vulnerable groups, at least 6 months after the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, for the residents over the age of 50, as well as people with obesity, low immunity, or other basic health conditions.

The task force indicated that registration for booster doses would be available through the ministry of health’s website, healthalert.gov.bh, by clicking on ‘Register for Booster Doses’ in the registration options.

Bahrain on Tuesday reported 1,968 fresh cases with 13 deaths in a span of 24 hours.