Bahrain: Around 500 Indians died in 2021 due to post-Covid complications

In 2021, at least 500 Indians died in Bahrain, the biggest death toll on record. Indians are the Kingdom’s largest immigrant community.

According to News of Bahrain, the great majority of the victims died as a consequence of medical complications caused by COVID-19 infection.

The Indian Ambassador to Bahrain, Piyush Srivastava, stated that dealing with the situation was a difficult challenge for the embassy. “However, the Bahraini government provided tremendous help.”

What is the regulation on repatriation?

Bahrain’s laws specify a series of processes and formalities that must be followed before the body of the deceased can be returned to their native land.

When a person dies, the local police (the police station listed in the deceased’s CPR) should be notified quickly.

The sponsoring firm should issue a letter requesting help from the Health Ministry, Interior Ministry, and relevant embassy.

This letter should be presented to the CID Department in order to get permission from the Health Ministry to receive the death certificate.

Following that, it should be registered with the relevant embassy before getting the ‘No Objection letter to return the dead body.

After embalming the body, a note from

What if not allowed to return native place?

Immigrants remains are either buried at Busaiteen Kanoo Masjid, Salmabad Cemetery or cremated at Alba Cremation Centre if they are not repatriated.

Agreement with Air India

Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs Roots made an agreement with Air India two years ago to carry back the mortal remains of expatriates from Gulf nations.

The Kerala government has also proposed a programme to offer non-resident Keralites death benefits.