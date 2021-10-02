Bahrain: Daughter filed a lawsuit against father for refusing marriage proposal

The girl complained that her father rejected the marriage proposal of the young man she loves.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 2nd October 2021 8:29 pm IST
Photo: Sandy Millar/Unsplash

Manama: In a strange incident, a Bahraini daughter has allegedly filed a lawsuit against her father for rejecting a marriage proposal citing unacceptable reasons, local media from gulf nation reported on Friday.

According to the media reports, the high Sharia court in Bahrain granted the girl’s request and allowed her to marry without her father’s permission.

The girl’s lawyer told the court that the father rejected the proposal for various reasons, including that the young man’s mother’s family follows another religion.

