Bahrain grants emergency use for Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Updated: 5th December 2020 4:44 pm IST
Dubai: The island kingdom of Bahrain says it has become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

The state-run Bahrain News Agency made the announcement on Friday night.

It said it followed thorough analysis and review of all available data. Bahrain had already granted an emergency-use authorization for a Chinese vaccine made by Sinopharm.

Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, is a small island off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.

