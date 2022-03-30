Bahrain launches digital residency, passport services for expatriates

Manama: Bahrain has launched digital residency and passport issuance services for the first time through the national e-government portal, reported the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

This was announced by the Bahraini Interior Ministry’s undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residency Affairs (NPRA), Haitham bin Abdulrahman during a press conference.

This comes as part of 24 NPRA initiatives approved by the government which will contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the Kingdom of Bahrain and support development paths in various economic, investment and service sectors.

The plan aims to reduce routine procedures, consolidate digital transformation mechanisms and preserve the environment.

As per media reports, this will reduce paperwork, help reorganize employee tasks and reduce visits to service centers by half. The service will also lead to the cancellation of the residence permit sticker, as more than one million stickers are issued annually.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of the eGovernment Authority, Mohammed Al Qaed, said the two new services mark the start of a series of advanced services in the next twelve months to transform documents and certificates into digital copies.

The service is available throughout the day via the national e-government portal, and the residency permit details can be viewed anywhere through the QR code. The permit could be renewed from inside or outside Bahrain. It also could be printed through the ID or passport number, and will facilitate entry to Bahrain.