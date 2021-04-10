Bahrain mosques to allow only those who took COVID-19 vaccine

Manama: The Bahrain government announced on Friday it will open mosque for Friday prayers, Isha and Taraweeh prayers starting from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, local media reported.

The decision was made upon the directives issued by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

However, only worshippers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine (14 days after the second dose) and those who have recovered from COVID-19 and are holding recovery certificates will be allowed inside mosques, according to Gulf News.

Earlier last month, Bahrain said it would reopen mosques for all prayers starting from March 11. However, the suspension of Friday prayers has not been lifted.

Congregational and Friday prayers were suspended for the first time in Bahrain on March 28 last year when mosques were closed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19. Fajr prayers were offered in mosques on August 28, Zuhr on November 1 and Asr on December 6.

Prayers and religious programs in mosques were suspended on February 11 to protect the elderly in the light of the spiking infection. Physically able Muslims are required to perform five daily prayers in mosques at Fajr (Fajr), Dahr (afternoon), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (sunset) and Isha (evening).

The ministry stressed the importance of taking all precautionary measures, including not reopening the women’s section and not allowing children, the elderly and people with basic health conditions to ensure the safety of all.

The Kingdom’s health authorities on Friday recorded 86 new COVID19 cases in a critical condition, and 173 cases receiving treatment. 10903 are stable out of a total of 10989 active cases.