Bahrain opens airspace to all UAE flights

Manama: Bahrain announced on Friday that it will allow all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cross its airspace.

The state-run Bahrain News Agency quoted an official source from the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry stating that Civil Aviation Affairs had approved a request from its UAE counterpart.

UAE, Israel

The source did not mention the flights between the UAE and Israel, which have been recently launched.

The new development follows the US-brokered historic UAE-Israel normalisation deal.

Source: ANI