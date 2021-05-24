Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from India, four other countries

Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain on Sunday announced the suspension of entry for travelers arriving from ‘Red list’ India and four other countries starting from May 24, the Bahrain news agency reported.

Civil aviation affairs announced on Sunday additional measures to safeguard public health and announced that people from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal have been advised against visiting Bahrain.

Bahraini nationals and residency visa holders are not subject to the suspension but must submit a PCR test certificate conducted not more than 48 hours prior to boarding and undertake another PCR test on arrival and on the tenth day of stay, BNA adds.

Civil Aviation Affairs announces additional measures to safeguard public healthhttps://t.co/RyeZ127CMw pic.twitter.com/pSWIn3P88O — Bahrain News Agency (@bna_en) May 23, 2021

In addition, nationals and residency visa holders who are vaccinated and unvaccinated must quarantine for ten days at their residence or at a licensed quarantine facility approved by the national health regulatory authority.

Passengers arriving from the countries not included in the red list are exempted from:

Quarantine and PCR tests: If they are vaccinated and have a vaccination certificate issued by Bahrain or a certificate issued by a country whose vaccination certificate has been approved by the Bahraini authorities, or this country certificate issued by which will be a mutual identity agreement with the state of Bahrain.

Quarantine: If they are vaccinated and have a vaccination certificate issued by the United States, United Kingdom, EU member states, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan or Singapore.

Red list countries are modified based on an assessment made by the National Medical Task Force for Combating the COVID-19 virus and is periodically reviewed in line with international developments, BNA added.