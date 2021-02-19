Bahrain to extend COVID-19 restrictions till March 14

Manama: The government of Bahrain on Thursday decided to toughen its measures against the spread of the Covid-19 virus by extending restrictions for a period of three weeks till March 14.

The move taken by country’s National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) will come into effect from February 21 to March 14.

The measures agreed include all government entities and institutions allowing a maximum of 70 percent of employees to work from home and the temporary suspension of in person learning across all nurseries, public and private schools as well as higher education institutes and universities.

There will also be a temporary closure of indoor gyms, sports halls and swimming pools, including all indoor exercise classes while outdoor exercise may continue with a maximum of 30 participants.

Bahrain will also temporarily limit dining services to outdoors while insisting that any social event or gathering in a private residence or other private space with more than 30 participants will be strictly prohibited.

These restrictions exclude schools and institutions catering, to individuals with special needs, for medical students, as well as teachers, principals and all other educational administrative staff.

The move comes as more than 115,000 cases have been confirmed in Bahrain so far, with more than 400 deaths and about 107,000 recovered.