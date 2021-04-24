Bahrain updates arrival procedures for travelers from India, two other countries

Manama: All passengers arriving in Bahrain from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh must undergo a PCR test for the COVID-19 at least 48 hours before departure and present evidence of a negative test result with a rapid response code, according to a statement issued by the country’s Supreme Committee on Friday, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The national medical team to combat the COVID-19 virus in the Kingdom of Bahrain has updated international arrival procedures for passengers above the age of six arriving through Bahrain International Airport from the three countries or transiting them, as this decision will be effective from 27 April 2021.

All incoming passengers from the three countries will have to provide proof of negative PCR test with QR code which was not conducted more than 48 hours before departure, it said.

الفريق الوطني الطبي للتصدي لفيروس كورونا يعلن عن تحديث بعض إجراءات المسافرين القادمين إلى مملكة البحرين بدءًا من يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 27 أبريل 2021#حماية_والتزام #كلنا_فريق_البحرين pic.twitter.com/D9J1PQ1iyU — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) April 23, 2021

All current travel procedures remain in effect. All returnees and visitors must undergo a PCR test upon arrival, test again on the fifth and tenth day, activate the “BeAware Bahrain” application and sign a self-isolation agreement, which requires passengers to quarantine their place of residence until their arrival test results are available.

The national medical team noted that, according to periodic data and results, it will continue to review all relevant decisions in a manner that preserves the health and safety of everyone.