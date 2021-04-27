Bahrain vows to support India in its COVID-19 battle

Manama: Bahrain cabinet on Monday came forward to ‘deploy additional support’ to India as an unabated rise in Covid-19 cases continued to create havoc in the country.

In a weekly meeting chaired by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also the country’s prime minister, the cabinet decided to send medical equipment and oxygen to India to support its fight against COVID-19.

Other countries too mobilized support to help India fight a ferocious second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Earlier Saudi Arabia had also sent 80MT oxygen to India to help it fight the shortage of supplies, leading to more deaths in the country.

India logged a record of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 infections in a day on Monday taking its total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,76,36,307. The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with a record 2,771 daily new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.