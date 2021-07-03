Bahrain woman gets 11 years in prison for marrying three men without being divorced

Manama: A court in Bahrain on Friday sentenced a woman to 11 years in prison for marrying three men at the same time, without the husband’s consent, local media reported.

The 30-year-old woman is married to three men, all of whom are friends. The woman managed to deceive the three friends who thought she was single and persuaded them to marry her.

According to the court files, the three men had paid a mahr (an amount of money gifted to the bride by the groom at the time of Nikah) totaling 4,500 Bahraini dinars (Rs.11,16,635) and the woman embezzled the amount, Gulf News reported.

The woman forged her personal information and provided a different identity to all three men. She stayed with her first husband for four months, during which she tied the knot with the second man.

After one month, she got married to the third man. But a week after the marriage, the third husband found out about the woman’s cheating. He later found out that his wife was also the wife of two other friends. Then the three filed a complaint with the police.

During the police investigation, the woman was identified and arrested for fraud.

The woman told the public prosecution office that she obtained a divorce from her ex-husband at the time of their second and third marriage. However, this was found to be untrue.

The court found that the woman married the second and third time while continuing her relationship with her first husband. The woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison, convicted of impersonation and fraud.