Bail pleas of Aryan Khan, 2 others rejected

By IANS|   Published: 8th October 2021 6:04 pm IST
Aryan Khan, 7 others sent to 14 days' judicial custody
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khans son Aryan Khan, accused in a drug bust case, being taken from NCB office to the Killa court in Mumbai, Thursday, October 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: In a setback for superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, a Mumbai court on Friday rejected his bail plea as well as of two others who were among the eight arrested following the raid on a rave party on a luxury cruise ship.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar rejected the bail of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, upholding the contentions of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Lawyers for the accused told the media that though the detailed reasoning for the order will come later, they plan to apply to the Sessions Court for bail on Monday.

Presently, all the six male accused will remain in Arthur Road Central Jail and two female accused shall be lodged in the Byculla Women’s Jail.

Earlier, in the past one week since their detention and subsequent arrest, they were kept in the NCB lockup in south Mumbai.

