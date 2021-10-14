Bailed on medical grounds, terror accused Pragya Thakur’s kabaddi video goes viral

Terror accused BJP member of Parliament Pragya Thakur has once against drawn flak and criticism after a video of her playing Kabbadi has gone viral on the internet. Thakur was given bail on medical grounds, and many have now questioned if that is really the cause, given that she was seen playing Kabaddi with children.

Arrested in the Malegaon blasts case, Thakur, was released on bail on April 25, 2017, by a Bombay High court. National president of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, shared the video of the sitting BJP MP with the caption, “When is her next hearing at the NIA (National Investigation Agency) court?”

Thakur has been exempted from being present at the case hearings on medical grounds claiming serious medical ailments. She has faced criticism in the past few months after several videos of her playing basketball and garba during Navratri have surfaced in the recent times.

Thakur is currently facing trial in a Bombay court after being charged under Sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Her acts have received backlash and criticism from the congress as well as Twitteratis in the form of memes and witty comments. Here are some reactions:

Pragya Thakur on normal days vs during court hearings pic.twitter.com/zQ2rKXBHQj — Telangana Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalTL) October 13, 2021

Jab court se notice aata hai tab

Pragya Thakur: https://t.co/NwYNuGhHyz pic.twitter.com/1sB97jvaah — KaarwaÑ🍁 (@Gumnaam___) October 14, 2021