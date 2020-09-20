Bairstow set to join Big Bash League outfit Melbourne Stars: Report

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th September 2020 12:38 pm IST
London, Sep 20 : England white-ball batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan are expected to be announced as new recruits to the Big Bash League over the coming days.

As per a report on dailymail.co.uk, the duo are set to sign for Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes respectively with Jason Roy being in the radar of Perth Scorchers and Joe Denly understood to be interesting Melbourne Renegades.

The report also says that Tom Banton and Liam Livingstone, two participants from 2019-20, are set to feature again.

The report further said that inquiries were made for England stars Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler but the Test players will not be available due to the scheduled tours of Sri Lanka and India in early 2021.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

