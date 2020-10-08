Bairstow, Warner rack up fifth century partnership

Dubai, Oct 8 : Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were on Thursday involved in their fifth century stand for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), four of which had come in last year’s IPL. Their fifth came in a match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), and they are now only second to the Shikhar Dhawan-Warner pair, which has six.

Dhawan has since left for Delhi Capitals.

After the blitzkrieg Warner and Bairstow unleashed last year with four century partnerships and aggregating 791 runs, they had failed to produce similar fireworks this season with just one half-century stand.

However, they returned to old ways on Thursday night, hammering their first century stand of the season, the fifth of their IPL career to power SRH to a challenging total of 201/6 wickets in 20 overs.

The two put on 160 in 15 overs to set the tone for the team, though it was Bairstow who did the most damage scoring 97 off 55 deliveries while David Warner made 52 off 40 balls.

The two had added 34, 1, 77, 24 and 18 in the earlier games this season.

Incidentally, both fell to Ravi Bishnoi in the 16th over as SRH, who needed a big total in the absence of their bowling mainstay Bhuvneshwar Kumar, lost their way afterwards.

— IANS

kh/qma