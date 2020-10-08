Bairstow, Warner’s big opening stand takes SRH to 201/6

By News Desk 1Published: 8th October 2020 10:34 pm IST

Dubai, Oct 8 : Jonny Bairstow (97) and David Warner (52) on Thursday put up an opening stand of 160 runs as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored 201/6 wickets in 20 overs against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium.

The mammoth opening stand was broken only in the 16th over by Ravi Bishnoi after which KXIP did well to restrain SRH down to a score just over 200. Bairstow was denied his second IPL hundred by Bishnoi in the same over.

KXIP took six wickets and conceded 41 runs in the last four overs. While wickets fell around him, Kane Williamson stood strong and was unbeaten on 20 off 10 balls. The only noteworthy stand outside of the opening partnership was between Williamson and Abhishek Sharma who put up 24 for the sixth wicket.

READ:  Two Special Expenditure Observers appointed for Bihar polls

Brief scores: SRH 201/6 wickets in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 97, David Warner 52; Ravi Bishnoi 3/29)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 8th October 2020 10:34 pm IST
Back to top button