Bajrang Dal sets fire to Valentine’s day cards across Telangana

Hyderabad: Hindutva group Bajrang Dal on Sunday announced that it held events where Valentine’s day greeting cards were burnt across the state of Telangana.

The VHP youth wing also warned people from holding Valentine’s day events on February 14.

Telangana Bajrang Dal convenor Shivaramulu in a video message said that the events were held in 120 places across the state.

“On Feb 14, we have also decided to hold events commemorating the martyrdom of soldiers who died in Pulwama in all mandal and district headquarters. We came to know that some individuals are conducting Valentine’s day events in order to promote their businesses. We have asked them to not do so in the past as well. But if they go forward, we will definitely stop them,” he stated.

Bajrang Dal Telangana convenor Shivaramulu in a video message warned against holding #ValentinesDay events in state. He also said that they have burnt greeting cards in 120 places in the state on Sunday.@TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/cRuW0YH0f8 — P N Sree Harsha (@nshpanyam) February 12, 2023

The right-wing group also held rallies raising slogans of ‘Valentine’s day bandh karo‘ and ‘Jai Shri Ram‘.