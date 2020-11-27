Photos: Bajrang Punia ties knot with Sangeeta Phogat

Chandigarh: World number one wrestler Bajrang Punia tied the knot with grappler Sangeeta Phogat on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony held in Balali Village in the presence of their family members.

Bajrang, the 65-kg category wrestler, and Sangeeta, former national medalist in the 59-kg weight category had announced the marriage decision last year.

After the marriage, Sangeeta wrote, “You Complete Me. Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and Happiness”. Punia also tweeted pictures.

You Complete Me ❤️ Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and Happiness. #SangRang @BajrangPunia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dFIgSPNh6Q — Sangeeta Phogat (@sangeeta_phogat) November 26, 2020

Indian Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt congratulated the newlywed couple. He shared their photograph too.