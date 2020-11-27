Photos: Bajrang Punia ties knot with Sangeeta Phogat

SameerPublished: 27th November 2020 9:00 am IST
Sangeeta Phogat
Chandigarh: World number one wrestler Bajrang Punia tied the knot with grappler Sangeeta Phogat on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony held in Balali Village in the presence of their family members.

Bajrang, the 65-kg category wrestler, and Sangeeta, former national medalist in the 59-kg weight category had announced the marriage decision last year.

After the marriage, Sangeeta wrote, “You Complete Me. Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and Happiness”. Punia also tweeted pictures.

Indian Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt congratulated the newlywed couple. He shared their photograph too.

