Balakrishnan breaks silence, says his son has replied to allegations

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 4 : Breaking his silence on the allegations levelled against his son Bineesh Kodiyeri by the Congress and the BJP, CPI-M State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday said Bineesh himself has replied to it.

Both the principal opposition parties have been going hammer and tongs ever since Bineesh went public about his ties with Anoop Mohammed, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru last week.

Bineesh said he and Anoop Mohammed have been friends for a long time and he had given Anoop Rs 15,000, the last time he called him asking for money as he did not have any and wanted to return to Kerala from Bengaluru.

Bineesh pointed out that neither he, his friends and Anoop’s parents had any clue of his dealing with drugs.

On Friday , Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded that Balakrishnan break his silence about the allegations levelled against his son.

“Bineesh himself has said about it. Three agencies are now probing the gold smuggling case and the NCB is probing the drug case. If Chennithala has any evidence, he should immediately submit it to these four agencies. What’s happening now is, he is trying to create a smokescreen and levelling allegations,” said Balakrishnan.

“Allow the law to take its course and let the investigation go forward, if he has done any wrong, let the law take care of it,” added Balakrishnan.

“If anyone is trying to finish me emotionally , it will not happen as I am a communist. As a communist, I am strong and am ready to face this and more,” Balakrishnan said.

