Balakrishnan’s woes pile up as elder son charged for cheating woman

Mumbai/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 : Beleaguered former CPI-M Kerala state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan suffered yet another jolt on Tuesday, when the Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet against his elder son Binoy Kodiyeri in a case of allegedly sexually exploited a woman for several years on the pretext of marriage.

The 678-page charge sheet was file in the Andheri Metropolitan court.

According to the complaint, the woman, who hails from Bihar, entered into a relationship with him while working at a dance bar in Dubai in 2008 and till 2015, he used to send her money every month. They also have an eight-year-old child.

The Mumbai-based woman filed the FIR last year after coming to know that Binoy was already married.

After being on the run for some time, Binoy last year got bail from the Dindoshi court in Mumbai on the condition that he should undergo a DNA test and cooperate with the police investigation.

In July last year, he underwent the DNA test and the police on Tuesday informed the court that the result is yet to come.

This new issue surfaced even as Balakrishnan’s younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri is cooling his heels in a jail in Bengaluru since October 29, after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Consequent to this, Balakrishnan made a quiet exit from the post of state Secretary and the explanation given by the ruling party was he was given leave to pursue his medical treatment.

In the recently-held civic polls, the opposition Congress and the BJP had used the case of Balakrishnan’s sons to attack the ruling LDF.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.