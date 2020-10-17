Balapur lake bund collapsed,water entered into residential areas

Hyderabad: Panic gripped among public at Kanchanbagh and its surrounding areas after Gurram Cheruvu aka Balapur lake Bund collapsed on Saturday midnight.

This resulted in inundation of many residential areas like Hafiz Baba Nagar,Omer Colony Nabeel Colony and other adjoining areas.

Gurram Cheruvu aka Balapur lake bund collapsed @Director_EVDM @hydcitypolice put on alert pic.twitter.com/D1twRbTGOP — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) October 17, 2020

The Balapur Lake which was over flowing after second lash of rains on Saturday in Hyderabad, resulting in collapsing of its bund and water started flowing towards the residential areas.

The public was panicked and started moving from the place.

After the incident teams of Disaster Response Force and Police rushed to the spot and started rescuing the people from the affected areas.

The authorities are on high alert and rescue operation is on.