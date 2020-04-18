Bald look for males is trending during lockdown

By Kulsum Mustafa ‘

Lucknow: Thirty-five years after the death of Yul Brynner, the first Bald Hollywood heartthrob who made a fashion statement with his bald appearance in 1985, the look is back with a bang, but this time due to sheer necessity.

Fast trending amongst menfolk this new hair (head) look is a pure need for men. Closed saloons and with no barbers during the lockdown phase, coupled with sweltering temperatures rising beyond 40 degrees Celcius getting one’s hair shaved off seems the only way out. Of course, it is a bold step but one dictated by time and one likely to become a trend fast.

Meet the Haiders- ,the three generations who adopted the bald & beautiful look just a few days back. Syed Amir Haider is a senior politician and lawyer in his early eighties, his son Zeeshan is Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson and the third generation of trendy baldies is represented by his two sons Abir and Zafir, aged seven and eleven.

“I am loving it, it is so cool, said Zeeshan, adding that here he means cool as both temperature-wise as well as trend-wise. Zeeshan said after he took the lead many of his friends have said they would also like to do it too.

In Delhi Mrs Mahruk Jafar’s son, Syed Ali Jafar, has also gone bald during the lockdown.

“It was not easy to convince a teenager to shave off his hair, but Ali realized that this was the only way out as all the saloons are closed and there are no hair cutters available in my vicinity,” said Mrs Jafar. She became her son’s proud baber .

“Ab is Lockdown ney mujeh takla bananey ki kala bhi seekha di,” she said jokingly happy that she has learned a fresh skill during now.

Of course, now that Ali has taken the step and his bald head photo has gone viral he is getting a lot of compliments and some of his friends have also expressed the desire to join the bald bandwagon.

