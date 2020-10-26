Baleno achieves 8 lakh sales milestone in 5 years

Baleno achieves 8 lakh sales milestone in 5 years

New Delhi, Oct 26 : Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback Baleno has sold a cumulative 8 lakh vehicles since its launch in 2015.

In its present form, the premium hatchback is equipped with ‘Smart Hybrid technology and a BS6 compliant 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine’.

“Baleno helped us bring new customers to the Maruti Suzuki family,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.

“This significant milestone of 8 lakh delighted customers within a short span of 5 years is a testament of our customer-centric philosophy which is at the core of Baleno’s conceptualisation.”

The vehicle is exclusively manufactured in India and is exported to many overseas markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle-East and South-East Asia.

It comes with features such as new 17.78 cm Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ‘Multicolour’ information display and CVT transmission.

